Crowds watch the fireworks from the roof of the Miller Parking Garage next to the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — Watch 11,000 fireworks shoot toward the heavens Monday night when the 59th annual Ford Fireworks lights up the Detroit River.

This year’s theme “Detroit! Right Now!!” was The Parade Co.’s (the nonprofit that puts on the show) theme this year to salute the excitement and sense of progress felt by many in and around Detroit.

“With what’s happening with the city, all these great things in so many areas, the time is right now for everyone to celebrate the city and get involved,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Co.

Monday’s 9:55 p.m. showtime has been increased to 25 minutes from 24 minutes, Michaels noted.

“This year, we’ve added a minute to the show, which is a substantial amount amount of time when you’re setting up this many fireworks,” Michaels said.

If the fireworks are canceled due to rain, they will be rescheduled for Tuesday.

The best places to view the show on the U.S. side of the Detroit River include: Hart Plaza, Belle Isle, Mt. Elliott Park, Owens Park and Erma Henderson Park.

Street closures for Monday’s fireworks

■No northbound or southbound traffic will be admitted onto Woodward between Fisher Freeway and Congress except for emergency vehicles, DDOT and SMART buses.

■Jefferson will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic between the Chrysler Freeway (I-375) and Griswold, except for emergency vehicles. All other eastbound vehicles will be routed north onto the Chrysler service drive.

■West Jefferson from Cobo Center westbound will be closed. Parking will be prohibited on West Jefferson, on Civic Center Drive and on Atwater to St. Aubin.

■Outbound traffic will be routed on West Jefferson from the Joe Louis Arena garage to Rosa Parks Boulevard; traffic will then proceed north on Rosa Parks to the freeways.

■Traffic on Gratiot between I-375 and Randolph will be routed one way northbound only.

■Traffic on Brush between Lafayette and Madison will be routed northeast onto Gratiot. Madison will be closed.

■Monroe, between Randolph and Woodward, will be barricaded and closed. Traffic on Monroe between Randolph and I-375 will be routed to travel eastbound only.

■Third Street at West Jefferson will be closed to the public and restricted for emergency vehicle use.

■Fort traffic between Cabacier and Rosa Parks Boulevard will be restricted to residents of the Riverfront Towers Apartments/Condominiums.

■Eastbound traffic on Fort will be allowed to turn right onto Griswold and proceed to the Lodge Freeway.

■Traffic on Trumbull between W. Fort and Fisher Freeway will be routed to travel northbound only.

■Traffic on Larned and Congress will be allowed to flow in respective directions, with no southbound turns except vehicles en route to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel via Randolph.

■Michigan Avenue traffic will be westbound only.

■All traffic proceeding south on Griswold will be directed to the Lodge Freeway, via Congress.

■Eastbound Lafayette traffic will turn right at Griswold and proceed to westbound Congress to northbound Lodge freeway.

■St. Antoine traffic flow will be one way northbound from Atwater after the fireworks display.

■Woodbridge, Franklin and Atwater between St. Antoine and Rivard will be one way, eastbound throughout the evening.

■Rivard will be one way northbound from Atwater to Lafayette after the fireworks display.

■East Grand Boulevard will be used for outbound traffic from Belle Isle. Belle Isle traffic will proceed northbound on East Grand Boulevard and eastbound on East Jefferson.

■No parking on West Jefferson between 23rd and St. Anne.

■All the main streets — Michigan, Grand River, Gratiot, E. Grand Boulevard and W. Grand Boulevard — will remain open to allow motorists access to freeways. Woodward will remain open north of the Fisher Freeway service drive.

■Beginning at 2 p.m., surface streets south of Jefferson between Rivard and Jos. Campau will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians.

■Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

■There will be no vehicular traffic south of Jefferson from Third to Joseph Campau.

Parking available at city-owned garages, lots

Ford Underground Garage, 6 a.m.-2 a.m., 30 E. Jefferson, $10

Joe Louis Arena Garage, noon-midnight, 900 W. Jefferson, $10

Millennium Garage, 24 hours, 432 W. Congress, $10

Premier Garage, 7 a.m.-midnight, 1206-08 Woodward Ave., $10

Grand Circus Park Garage, 24 hours, 1601 Woodward Avenue, $10

Getting around

■The Detroit People Mover will operate from 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday.

■Belle Isle will be closed to vehicle traffic once 5,000 vehicles have entered the island.

■Detroit will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. Monday.

■The QLine will loop between the Grand Boulevard station and the Sproat Street/Adelaide Street station starting at 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday. The QLine will not travel south of Sproat Street/Adelaide Street station during this time.

Curfew for minors

Detroit has a firework curfew for minors, ages 17 and younger: 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the area bounded by: the Detroit River, Third Street, Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to Gratiot, Gratiot, Vernor Highway, Chene, Atwater and Chene Park.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult who is at least 21 or older.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Drive. They will be held until picked up by a parent or guardian, who may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

Ford Fireworks

9:55 p.m. Monday

■WDIV-TV (Channel 4) will air the fireworks, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

■WJR-AM (760) will simulcast the fireworks, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

