A family’s search for a missing loved one ended tragically early Monday in southwest Detroit, when the man, 23, was found dead in what police believe was a drug overdose.

The man was found at about 2:40 a.m. on the 5900 block of Lonyo, said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department.

The man’s family had reported him missing a week ago, Woody said. They received information that the man might be at the location where he was found and called the police.

Patrol cars from the 4th precinct responded and officers found the man dead, “with a syringe needle near his body,” Woody said.

“This may be a flophouse” where the man was found, Woody said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death. The man’s identity was not immediately released.

