Detroit — In his first sweeping action as superintendent, Nikolai Vitti is eliminating dozens of administrative positions within the city’s public school district.

The cuts target 60 instructional specialists positions with the district’s central office and were announced Tuesday as part of the school system’s first reorganization under Vitti, which the district says will save more than $5 million.

“We must create a new culture at the district that is committed to directly supporting schools, which means principals and teachers,” Vitti said in a statement.

By eliminating the administrative positions, schools officials believe there will be a reduction of duplicate roles and encourage “greater ownership of responsibilities.”

“After listening to internal and external stakeholders, namely principals and teachers, it was clear that we needed to develop new systems and processes that are led by district leaders who have a sense of urgency about ensuring that the best service is provided to schools,” Vitti said. “This has not been occurring with consistency.”

According to the district, principals are encouraged to use remaining instructional specialists — certified teachers on special assignment — to fill classroom vacancies. If there are none, the instructional specialist would remain outside the classroom.

Under the plan, “mid-level management structures, such as the ‘Network’ structure, will be eliminated to improve the flow of information and support from central office to schools. Departments associated with curriculum and instruction, professional development, and teacher and principal development will be revamped to improve quality and improve academic performance.”

According the district, newly created and vacant district positions will be filled by internal and external candidates, including “recruits nationally and from areas where the superintendent has led reform.”

The superintendent has called for boosting recruitment to fill all positions. The district has more than 200 openings.

“We must ensure that the district’s organization structure does not exacerbate our teacher vacancy challenges. Every one of our students deserves to have a fully certified teacher from the first day of school to the last day,” Vitti said.

The reorganization comes weeks after Vitti indicated raises for teachers, hiring more educators and pursuing a “student-first state and local policy agenda” were among the plans the new Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent will pursue in the next two school years.

Also among the first priorities is a collective bargaining agreement with the Detroit Federation of Teachers. The current contract expires June 30; the union's executive board rejected a tentative agreement last month.

