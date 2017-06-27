2017 Ford Fireworks
The 2017 Ford Fireworks show from Windsor, Ontario
The 2017 Ford Fireworks show from Windsor, Ontario on Monday June 26, 2017.  Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26,
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People are seen wrapped in blankets at the 2017 Ford
People are seen wrapped in blankets at the 2017 Ford Fireworks at Hart Plaza  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26,
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza on Monday June 26, 2017.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
The 2017 Ford Fireworks show from Windsor, Ontario
The 2017 Ford Fireworks show from Windsor, Ontario on Monday June 26, 2017.  Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26,
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza on Monday June 26, 2017.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
The 2017 Ford Fireworks show from Windsor, Ontario
The 2017 Ford Fireworks show from Windsor, Ontario on Monday June 26, 2017.  Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People are seen with umbrellas during a brief rain
People are seen with umbrellas during a brief rain shower during the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza on Monday June 26, 2017.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza
Crowds watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza on Monday June 26, 2017.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza
People watch the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza on Monday June 26, 2017.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Shar Cook of Perrysburg, Ohio, Carolyn Obey
From left, Shar Cook of Perrysburg, Ohio, Carolyn Obey of Sylvania, Ohio and Kristen Ashdown of Cary, North Carolina, enjoy the rooftop and sunset atop the Park Shelton. The ladies were staying at the condominium of Kristen's sister.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26,
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26,
The 59th Annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Arnold Williams, Detroit Police Assistant Chief, hosts
Arnold Williams, Detroit Police Assistant Chief, hosts a press conference in front of Hart Plaza on Monday night at 11:15PM about the shooting that occurred right before the fireworks started. Williams describes the victim of the shooting as, "A black female, she was an adult, she had nothing to do with the argument that took place, it was an argument between two males." Monday June 26, 2017.  Viviana Pernot, Special to Detroit News
Detroit police car on Cass Avenue after the Ford Fireworks.
Detroit police car on Cass Avenue after the Ford Fireworks.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A packed Hart Plaza for the 2017 Ford Fireworks.
A packed Hart Plaza for the 2017 Ford Fireworks.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
Crowds await the 2017 Ford Fireworks at Hart Plaza.
Crowds await the 2017 Ford Fireworks at Hart Plaza.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
Crowds gather for the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart
Crowds gather for the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
Snack wagons serve tasty treats at the 2017 Ford Fireworks
Snack wagons serve tasty treats at the 2017 Ford Fireworks from Hart Plaza.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
People are seated along Woodward Avenue 2017 Ford Fireworks
People are seated along Woodward Avenue 2017 Ford Fireworks show.  Viviana Pernot, Special to the Detroit News
Steven Gentz, 42, of Warren relaxes in his front row
Steven Gentz, 42, of Warren relaxes in his front row spot at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Aaron Chappell, left, 2, and his brother, Derek Chappell,
Aaron Chappell, left, 2, and his brother, Derek Chappell, 3, enjoy their wagon while their family members set up their spot at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
I'Talya Henderson, left, 11, and Desiree Henderson
I'Talya Henderson, left, 11, and Desiree Henderson peek out from under their blanket with Sean McMorris, 14, all of Detroit, at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Akeem Jones, 7, of Warren, sits on his grandmother's
Akeem Jones, 7, of Warren, sits on his grandmother's lap, Jill Jones of Detroit, while he gets a lesson in how to play spades with Ivana Jones, left, and LaJill Jones of Warren, right, at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Laura Gay, left, and Lebelo Makhene, right, both of
Laura Gay, left, and Lebelo Makhene, right, both of Mississauga, Ontario, have their bags inspected by a member of security staff at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sean McMorris, 14, of Detroit smiles toward his stepmom,
Sean McMorris, 14, of Detroit smiles toward his stepmom, Desiree Henderson, under the blanket at left, at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Matthew Payne, 55, of Warren, works some word puzzles
Matthew Payne, 55, of Warren, works some word puzzles to pass the time at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kisha Scott of Detroit, top, sits with Rahman Ingram
Kisha Scott of Detroit, top, sits with Rahman Ingram of Farmington Hills at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Steven Gentz, 42, of Warren rests in his front row
Steven Gentz, 42, of Warren rests in his front row spot at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Troy Jordan, downtown on Monday night for the fireworks, had an idea for future finales in the annual display.

    They should “try to outdo each other every year,” the 28-year-old Detroit native said of the extravagant endings.

    Elsewhere, others signaled their approval of the area’s largest fireworks display, now in its 59th year. Uvina McKinney shouted: “It’s the finale! It’s the finale!” to her nieces and nephews, who were seeing the fireworks for the first time Monday night.

    The event launched about 9:55 p.m. to the sounds of hit songs, including Motown’s Four Tops, with the Detroit River aglow with pyrotechnics streaking across the sky. Minutes before the launch, police said a 47-year-old woman was shot. Two people were in custody. Another shooting, blocks away downtown, injured two teens, police said.

    Mike Fillion, 37, his wife Katy brought their nephew Liam Maloney. They were playing a card game called on a Detroit Red Wings card table to pass the time before the fireworks began.

    Last year, the family went to Belle Isle, but this year they chose the blue-and-white lit trees at Hart Plaza because of the view.

    The Fillions said they have attended the fireworks since they were kids in the early eighties, and have brought Liam, 12, who visits from Arizona, for the last seven.

    “It’s definitely the biggest and best,” Katy Fillion, 38, said. “We love city, we are down here a lot. It’s fun getting to know people around us.”

    The couple agreed that the best part of the show is the people of Detroit, but both also appreciate the presence of law enforcement.

    “The law-enforcement being here is awesome,” Mike Fillion said.

    Other fans like Vincent and Holly Murry, who estimate they have been coming to the show for 30 years, knew exactly how to prepare for the event.

    Vincent Murry, 54, said they got started at 6 a.m. “That’s how you get ready,” he said. “You get the things you want, the things you don’t think you want, you get everyone by the car by 11:30 or 12.”

    His wife Holly, 53, said they brought everything but the kitchen sink: a DVD player, a tent, a table, sandwiches. They wanted to bring a grill for grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs, but those are prohibited. Also in tow: a Bluetooth speaker, a tablet, blankets and emergency ponchos

    Holly Murry said they had plotted many ways to get to their favorite spot -- in front of the barge from which the fireworks are deployed. This year, however, crowds could only enter through one spot. The family still got their spot, though, and by 6 p.m. were on a fourth game of dominoes.

    “When I was young, we used to get as far as we could on the freeway, then we’d park and sit on the station wagon and watch the fireworks from there,” Holly Murry said.

    Vincent Murry called the display “well done this year. “No pushing and shoving.”

    It used to be like that though, Holly recalled. Von, their son, now 25 and with them Monday, would have to stay on Vincent’s shoulders to keep him safe from crowds.

    Vincent Murry had foot surgery Friday, but instead of putting a wrinkle in the plan to see fireworks, he said it motivated him.

    “Thank God he felt good enough to come,” Holly Murry said.

    Reining over fun is a cornerstone for Ziam Penn, a street performer for five years who has stood stock still at the Ford Fireworks show for the last three. Blinged out in blue and silver sequins, with American flag sunglasses and hair, he stands so still that kids shriek at the slightest movement. Then his joints move, as if he’s a well-oiled robot.

    Penn said Detroit is just catching on to street performance, so he doesn’t just perform, but he educates locals about the act. “If you feed art, art will feed you,” he said. “It doesn’t take a lot.”

    It was a good day Monday, he said. “I love the people and I learn something every day about the human condition, about our challenges and our fears.”

    Elsewhere, a crowd formed around Learning Express, a band that took the stage next to the statue of the Cadillac explorer in Hart Plaza. The band played jazz-infused hip-hop tracks and invited some in the crowd to join the performance, whether adults singing the words or kids dancing wildly.

    This is the first time the band has played for the fireworks, bassist Darrell Redcampbell said, but members have been together for more than 10 years. The band primarily goes to after school programs and converts difficult lessons, like the scientific method or the 5+1 essay method or the planetary system, into songs. A long-time fireworks goer, Redcampbell flew in from New York just for this show. “We are always traveling, making noise, that’s what we do,” he said. “Anywhere there are students.”

