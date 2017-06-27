Buy Photo The 2017 Ford Fireworks show from Windsor, Ontario on Monday June 26, 2017. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Shootings Monday that injured three during the city’s fireworks show marred the annual celebration.

But the shootings during the 2017 Ford Fireworks follows several years of relative peace at an event that draws tens of thousands to Detroit’s downtown and riverfront.

Police said a 47-year-old woman who was downtown for the show was shot Monday at Woodward and Jefferson in the Spirit of Detroit esplanade.

She was with family members when the shooting occurred about 9:54 p.m., a minute before the fireworks began, officials said. Police called her “an innocent bystander.”

She was taken to Henry Ford Hospital where she was listed in serious condition late Monday, according to authorities.

Two people, including one adult, are in custody in connection with the shooting and a weapon was recovered, police said.

A second shooting happened blocks away at Cass and Fort, where occupants in a Chevy Impala began arguing with as many as three people outside of the car, officials said.

Those outside the vehicle fired shots inside, injuring one occupant — a 17-year-old male — in the stomach; a 17-year-old female who was inside the car was also grazed by a bullet, according to police.

The driver of the Impala drove to Shelby and Lafayette, where they flagged down police for help.

The victim shot in the stomach was last listed in serious condition at a hospital. The teen girl was listed as stable, officials said.

A Detroit Police Department official said Tuesday morning there were no updates on the investigation into the shootings. He also said the department had no updated information on the conditions of the victims.

This year marked the 59th year of the Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River. The event is produced by The Parade Company, the same Detroit nonprofit that produces America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Art Van.

Last year, police reported they didn’t make a single arrest related to the fireworks show — a repeat of 2015.

During 2014’s show, police arrested 54 minors who were not accompanied by an adult and violated a 6 p.m. curfew.

The previous year, a group of teens tossed firecrackers among spectators, sparking chaos and causing a stampede. There were also several brawls, one of which ended when a man about a mile east of downtown pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg. Also that year, police rounded up more than 200 youths who violated the city curfew.

The show’s most infamous shooting, however, happened in 2004 at Hart Plaza where nine people were injured and one later died from complications. The shootings drew national headlines and highlighted a jump in gun violence in Detroit.

An incident during the city’s fireworks show that was nearly as shocking was the 1991 assault of two suburban women by five Detroit women that was captured on videotape. Several women pleaded guilty in the attack, but some witnesses claimed one of the victims provoked the attack by using racial slurs.

Jo Kroeker and Mark Hicks contributed.

