Twin boys and their grandmother are dead, and a 4-year-old girl was burned badly in a house fire on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning.

A 911 call came in at about 12:42 a.m. on the report that there were people trapped in a house fire, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. When firefighters responded, the first floor of the home in the 18100 block of Lahser, south of West Seven Mile, was “fully involved” with fire.

The fire didn’t take long to extinguish, but had already done damage by the time it was put down.

Two twin boys, 3-years-old, died, as did their grandmother, who was 46. The 4-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Hospital with second and third-degree burns, and is in critical condition.

In the early stages of the investigation, Fornell said arson investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen, and was accidental.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ucUhup