London (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a 17-year-old man.

Officials have identified the suspects as Ryan London, 17, and Lamont Jackson, 19. Both are considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Jackson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police said the shooting happened at 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Grayton.

Investigators said the victim was shot after an argument that escalated into an altercation.

He was on the porch of a home when the two suspects returned after the fight and fired shots at and striking him, officials said.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Detroit Police at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) 773-2587.

