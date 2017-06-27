Detroit Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a 17-year-old man.
Officials have identified the suspects as Ryan London, 17, and Lamont Jackson, 19. Both are considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
Police said the shooting happened at 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Grayton.
Investigators said the victim was shot after an argument that escalated into an altercation.
He was on the porch of a home when the two suspects returned after the fight and fired shots at and striking him, officials said.
He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call Detroit Police at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) 773-2587.
