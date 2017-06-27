The QLINE streetcar operates on Woodward Ave., May 12, 2017, in Detroit. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

Detroit’s QLine closed one of its stops for maintenance for a day, officials said.

The streetcar system’s Canfield Street station stop closed Tuesday, they said. It is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Dan Lijana, a spokesman for the M-1 Rail, the QLine’s owner and operator, said the stop was closed to allow crews to do some concrete work.

"As is fairly common with any construction project, there are some odds and ends that need to be wrapped up," he said. "This is a cosmetic thing, not a safety or structural thing."

Also Tuesday, a two-vehicle car accident on Woodward Avenue that happened just before 10 a.m. delayed QLine service for about 25 minutes, Lijana said. The Canfield stop closure is completely unrelated, he said.

Lijana said as of 10:55 a.m., service is up and running.

Last week, M-1 Rail officials said it has extended free rides through Labor Day. It initially planned to offer free rides until July 1.

They said the Kresge Foundation has agreed to cover the the cost of rides through Sept. 4.

M-1 Rail opened the QLine to the public on May 12.

The QLine is a 6.6-mile circulating streetcar route that serves 12 locations on Woodward Avenue between downtown Detroit and the New Center.

Officials said during its first month it served more than 100,000 riders, with average vehicle wait times of 20 minutes Monday through Saturday and 30 minutes on Sunday.

M-1 Rail said wait times have improved 10 percent in the first month and they have made improving the service a top priority for the next two months.

