Denali Flavors and Dean’s Country Fresh donated 10,000 scoops of Dean’s Moose Tracks Ice Cream in Pittsburgh on June 23. (Photo: Denali Flavors/Dean’s Country Fresh)

Hey Detroit! Looking for a fun way to beat the heat? Do you enjoy free ice cream?

Then you’re in luck because the “10,000 Scoop Challenge,” now in its eighth year, is coming to Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit on Wednesdayfrom 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Denali Flavors, the company that created the Moose Tracks flavor of ice cream, has partnered with Dean’s Country Fresh to donate 10,000 scoops of Dean’s Moose Tracks Ice Cream. For every scoop of Country Fresh ice cream doled out by local celebrities like Mojo in the Morning, and personalities from WJBK-TV, WDIV-TV, and others, Denali will donate $1 to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit — up to $10,000.

This is the third time the event has come to Detroit, and it’s been all over the country. It was in Pittsburgh on June 23, Denver and Sacramento, California, last year, and will be in Charlotte and Dallas later this year.

Valerie Pesonen, a Moose Tracks representative and senior associate with the public relations agency Lambert, Edwards & Associates, said that the “super fun” event has “never run out of ice cream.”

You can learn more about the event on Denali Flavors’ Facebook page.

