Detroit — Twice on Monday evening tips from the public led the Wayne State University Police Department to make arrests that yielded a stolen, loaded gun, money and drugs.

At 10 p.m. at a fireworks party in Woodbridge Estates, Wayne State police acted on information that a teen attending that community’s fireworks celebration was armed, said Sgt. Cary Glazer of the Wayne State University Police Department.

Police were told that a group of “suspicious” teens, not from the community, had dropped in on the outdoor gathering and that one of them had tossed a gun under a bush.

While one officer located and arrested the teen — a 16-year-old Detroit boy — another found the tossed the weapon.

Police said the gun had been stolen and the teen was held overnight in juvenile detention for carrying a concealed weapon.

Woodbridge Estates is west of the Lodge Freeway and north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Hours earlier, about two miles away at 4 p.m. on the 300 block of Mack Wayne State Police responded to a narcotics complaint at a vacant home.

Once inside they arrested a suspected drug dealer, who police believe to be in his early 30s, and recovered a “substantial amount” of crack cocaine, along with marijuana and several hundred dollars of cash, Glazer said.

Officers also found an illegal electricity hookup at the home, and reported it to DTE Energy.

