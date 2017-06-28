Buy Photo File photo (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 57-year-old truck driver had his rig stolen at gunpoint outside of a gas station on Detroit’s west side late Tuesday night, police said.

The carjacking took place at the Valero gas station on the 8800 block of Livernois, which is just south of Joy Road. The victim was parked off to the side of the gas station when a man approached him, silver handgun out, and demanded his 18-wheel tractor trailer, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The victim complied and was not hurt in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 5-foot-8 -inches tall, with light skin. His face was covered, and he wore a dark-blue hoodie and carried a silver handgun.

Police later found the stolen trailer and its cab, “engulfed in flames,” about a mile away in the area of Mackinaw and Petoskey, Freeman said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tlm2Uc