A worker at the site of the Little Caesars Arena on Cass died Wednesday morning after falling 75 feet from a catwalk and going into cardiac arrest, authorities said.

The fall was called in at 8:03 a.m., said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. When EMS personnel arrived, they performed CPR on the man and transported him to Detroit Receiving Hospital. But the 46-year-old man, believed to be an electrical worker at the site, died from his injuries.

Officials from the Little Caesars Arena and the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning.

In July 2002, a painter died after falling 150 feet during work on the steel trusses near the roof of Ford Field. Gjon Gojcaj, 42, of Macomb Township, had worked on the site for only a month when a hydraulic crane on which he was standing tipped over, sending him into a concrete section of the stadium that would eventually house the first tier of seats. He worked for Thomarios Painting Co. of Akron, Ohio.

