Kitty corner from The Corner, from where the Detroit Tigers played baseball for decades, from where the Detroit Police Athletic League is now building its new headquarters, a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night at Michigan Avenue and Trumbull, police said.

Both the suspect and the knife he allegedly used are in police custody.

The stabbing took place near St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at Michigan and Trumbull, which is in Corktown. It was about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when officers patrolling the area were flagged down by a witness, who told them a fight between two men had taken place, said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department.

The witness saw the two men fight and saw the victim hit the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene of the fight, they found the victim on the ground and the suspect, a 58-year-old man, in the area. Police arrested the man and recovered a knife.

The victim was stabbed in his chest. Police don’t yet know the man’s identity, but believe he is 55 to 60 years old.

