Detroit police are seeking witnesses who might have information on the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday on the city’s east side.

A passerby found the body of a man believed to be in his mid-20s shot on Eight Mile near Schoenherr at about 3 a.m., said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, had been shot twice.

Police don’t have any suspect description.

Meanwhile, authorities are working to find people who were with the victim before the incident.

Surveillance footage was released late Wednesday. The group included a female in a pink shirt and jeans; a man in a white shirt, blue jeans and Detroit Tigers cap; a person in all black; another in a blue shirt and light colored pants; and a male in a white shirt and a cap.

“At this time we consider them to be witnesses in this case and may have vital information that could lead to the killer,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2200.

