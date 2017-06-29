Buy Photo The Wayne County Jail sits unfinished. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Two contractors competing to finish Wayne County’s partially built jail site have submitted final proposals for the project.

Rock Ventures, which is looking to build a soccer stadium on the Greektown site, presented a revised plan to construct a new criminal justice center on separate land owned by Detroit adjacent to its formerly proposed location on East Forest for $520 million. The county would be responsible for $380 million plus the cost of acquiring the land.

The new proposal calls for the complex, including the jail, to be built on the 13-acre property that is bounded by the Interstate 75 Service Drive, East Warren, East Ferry, Russell and Frederick.

The complex would have a 2,280-bed jail, criminal courthouse, prosecutor offices, sheriff administrative offices and a juvenile detention facility.

Meanwhile, Walsh Construction, which received two extensions this year for its plan to finish on the incomplete Greektown site, offers two jail options at the current site. One has 1,608 beds at $269 million and the other calls for 2,200 beds at $317.6 million.

County officials say both proposals were submitted Wednesday.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is reviewing the proposals and expects to recommend one of them by late July, officials say. The county will then negotiate a contract and send it to the Wayne County Commission and Wayne County Building Authority for approval.

“The goal was to provide the county with alternative solutions to the jail project, and we’ve done that,” Evans said in a statement. “We’re finally able to fully evaluate the proposals and pursue what’s best for Wayne County. We’ll work diligently to move this forward as quickly as we can. Just like everyone else in Wayne County, I’m tired of talk. I want the jail project resolved.”

Rock Ventures originally proposed a 1,600-bed jail with a criminal justice complex on East Forest. The county would be on the hook for the first $300 million of that project, which was estimated to cost $420 million. Rock tossed in an option to increase the jail to 2,000 beds if the county paid an additional $43 million.

Walsh agreed late last year to submit a proposal to finish building the jail at Gratiot and Interstate 375. The Chicago-based company was the only contractor to express interest in finishing the jail.

Wayne County began construction on its $220 million jail project in 2011, when Robert Ficano was Wayne County’s executive. The 2,000-bed project, across the street from the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, was stopped June 2013 after $100 million in overruns and charges of corruption.

About $151 million was spent in construction, acquisition and design of the jail, with much of the work done underground, according to officials. The half-finished jail has sat unused at a cost of $1.6 million a month, county officials estimate.

The county had planned to finish the jail on Gratiot before Dan Gilbert’s Rock Ventures offered a counter-proposal. Officials have said the county will seek bonds to pay to complete the project. The county also has about $50 million in unspent bonds from the previous project.

This is a developing story. Check back with detroitnews.com for updates.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2unMJVF