Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 20-year-old Detroit man was shot while trying to pick up his daughter on the city’s east side late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the man arrived to a home on the 17300 block of Dresden, which is east of Hoover and north of East McNichols. The man had arrived to pick up his daughter, but “some sort of argument erupted,” said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

At some point a woman at the home, believed to be about 40, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. At least one of them hit the man.

The suspect then fled the location along with another person in a blue truck.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital, but his condition was not immediately available, Freeman said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2umJfm4