A 22-year-old woman driving a rented U-Haul truck escaped an attempted carjacking but was shot in her hand early Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

It was about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 8000 block of Penrod when the woman, sitting inside the truck, was approached on foot by two men wearing ski masks and armed with rifles, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager of the Detroit Police Department. That block of Penrod is just north of Tireman and west of the Southfield Freeway.

The masked men told the victim that it was a hold-up. As she tried to drive off a shot was fired, striking the woman in one of her hands. The victim continued driving until she reached a safe location, then called 911. Medics transported her to an area hospital, where she was in stable condition at last report.

The suspects escaped on foot.

Early Monday morning, about 1:15 a.m., a Domino’s restaurant on the 17100 block of East Warren was robbed by two masked men who carried assault rifles and approached on foot, police said. At gunpoint, the suspect forced a female employee of the store to open the restaurant’s safe. Then they emptied the safe and fled on foot.

