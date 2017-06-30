The court will accept payments in person from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday. Cash, checks, credit cards and money orders will be accepted. (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News file)

Detroit’s 36th District Court is having a holiday sale that will allow people with outstanding tickets to pay them without being charged late fees and other penalties.

Starting Saturday, the court will waive all late charges, penalties and warrant costs for individuals making their payments in full as part of a “4th of July Special.”

“... Gain Your Independence to drive by taking advantage of the Court’s 4th of July Special,” reads a flyer for the court’s ticket-reduction program. “Do you have outstanding debt owed to the Court? Do you have a warrant for failure to pay?”

All adjudicated cases in which fines and costs have been assessed are eligible, court officials said Friday.

The court will accept payments in person from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday. Cash, checks, credit cards and money orders will be accepted.

“The Fourth of July commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in the United States. We wanted to offer individuals a chance to truly celebrate this day of freedom by extending them the opportunity to gain their independence from debt owed to the Court and possibly reclaim their liberty to drive once again,” said Chief Judge Nancy Blount.

Court Administrator, Kelli Moore Owen added, “We are excited to offer this special in unison with Independence Day. The theme is absolutely fitting and we encourage people to take advantage of this deal. This special will certainly help those struggling by waiving all late fees, penalties, and warrant costs upon payment in full.”

Court officials said clearance fees cannot be waived as part of the sale. For more information about the program log on to the court’s website: www.36thdistrictcourt.org/.

