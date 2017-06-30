Henry the Hatter (Photo: Henry the Hatter)

Hold on to your hat — Detroit’s iconic Henry the Hatter is closing its historic store.

The store’s owner Paul Wasserman said he’s closing up the shop after 65 years at its current location on Broadway Street in downtown Detroit.

“Over the past 124 years, as trends, culture and the economy evolved, we did too. I’m sad to see this era end but it was a business decision I did not make,” he said in a statement. “I encourage everyone, from those who visited the store when they were young to first time shoppers, to visit us at Henry the Hatter and help us say goodbye to a part of Detroit history.”

He said the store has lost its lease and has to close. Its last day for business will be Saturday, Aug. 5.

The hat hawker’s other location in Southfield will stay open, however.

Founded in 1893, the company says it’s the oldest hat retailer in the United States.

Henry the Hatter was started by Henry Komrofsky in 1919 after he formed a partnership with Gustave Newman. Newman became sole owner following Komrofsky’s death in 1941, later selling the company to native New Yorker Seymour “Sy” Wasserman in 1948.

Several years later, Wasserman moved Henry the Hatter to its location on Broadway in 1952.

The current owner is Sy’s son who joined his father in the business in 1972.

Henry the Hatter boasts celebrities such as Kid Rock, Jeff Daniels, Jack White, Peter Karmanos, George Clinton, Mike Epps and Steve Harvey among its clientele.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower wore a Henry the Hatter homburg to his inauguration in 1956.

