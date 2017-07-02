Two people were shot early Sunday morning outside a community center on John R., but neither man would cooperate with police. (Photo: File)

Two people were shot early Sunday morning outside a community center on John R., but neither man would cooperate with police.

The shootings took place about 1 a.m. at the community center on the 20000 block of John R., which is north of West State Fair.

One man was shot in his stomach inside the cabaret hall. But he was privately taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, and taken into surgery. Police were not immediately able to do follow-up interviews with the man. A spent shell casing and blood were found inside the hall, police say. The victim’s age was not immediately available.

A second victim, 27, was shot in his left thigh in the gated parking lot of the community center. The man then drove himself south, but Wayne State University police pulled him over at Woodward and Alexandrine. Then they took him to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police describe the shooter as a light skin black male, 23 to 25 years old, wand weighing240 pounds.. He wore a gray button-down shirt with a white stripe, and carried a pistol. Police believe an altercation between the three man took place before the suspect fired shots, but aren’t sure where on the facility’s property it started, or why.

