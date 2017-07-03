Buy Photo Long lines at the 36th District court for the ticket payment windows, due to a holiday amnesty program, in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Instead of firing up the barbecue grill or planning the family picnic, some Metro Detroiters spent some of the holiday break Monday waiting in line at 36th District Court to take advantage of a program that allows them to waive penalties and other costs on old tickets and warrants.

The program began Saturday and Tuesday is the final day to take part of the court’s “4th of July Special,” which offers the savings on tickets, warrants and other old fines.

Ricardo Capito was among local motorists hoping to capitalize on the program.

“It’s a good thing,” said Capito, 46, of Detroit. “It’s something we need to give people a chance to catch on up on their civic responsibility.”

For others like Denson Green, the program provides the difference between being able to get back behind the wheel or having to resort to other means of transportation because of an old ticket and subsequent warrant.

“I’m tried of riding this bike,” Green said after getting a court date to settle some old tickets and getting a warrant lifted.

Court officials said all adjudicated cases in which fines and costs have been assessed are eligible, court officials said.

Lines of Metro Detroiters filled the first floor of the 36th District Court Monday morning as people came to pay off old tickets and get new court dates for others.

The court is accepting the payments in person until 4:30 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday. The payments can be made in cash, checks, credit cards and money orders.

“The Fourth of July commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in the United States. We wanted to offer individuals a chance to truly celebrate this day of freedom by extending them the opportunity to gain their independence from debt owed to the Court and possibly reclaim their liberty to drive once again,” said Chief Judge Nancy Blount.

For more information about the program log on to the court’s website: www.36thdistrictcourt.org.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uDlnep