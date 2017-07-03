Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found fatally stabbed behind an abandoned building on Detroit’s Cass Corridor late Sunday night, police said.

It was about 11:06 p.m. when police received a call after the victim’s body was found behind an abandoned building at Cass and Charlotte, which is south of Martin Luther King Boulevard and less than a half-mile from the site of the Little Caesars Arena, which opens in September.

Medics arrived to find the man face up, unresponsive, with at least one stab wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 6 feet tall, with a short afro, wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

