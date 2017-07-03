The Coast Guard’s 25-foot response boat was searching the water Monday evening south of the Detroit Yacht Club and north of the MacArthur Bridge. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News file)

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a young male swimmer who went missing in the water Monday evening on Belle Isle, officials said.

Witnesses called the Detroit Fire Department about 7:50 p.m. Monday and said a young male went under the water about 20 to 30 feet off shore, said Coast Guard Senior Chief Gabriel Settel.

“Multiple witnesses saw him swimming and go under the water,” he said. “We have no confirmation of any friends, family, if he was by himself.”

The witnesses attempted to search for the swimmer but were unsuccessful, he said.

The Coast Guard’s 25-foot response boat was searching the water Monday evening south of the Detroit Yacht Club and north of the MacArthur Bridge. A helicopter and the Detroit Dive Team were en route.

Settel said he did not have information on the male swimmer, including his name or age.

