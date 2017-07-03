Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After being shot on Detroit’s west side early Monday morning, a 23-year-old woman drove to safety at a gas station that’s part of the city’s Project Green Light program.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. on the 8000 block of Ashton, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. That’s just north of Tireman and west of the Southfield Freeway.

The victim and a man, who police believe is 28, were arguing after the man allegedly tried to remove the license plate from the woman’s vehicle. Police believe the two know each other, but declined to share specifics beyond that.

An argument between the two ensued, and the man allegedly pulled a pistol and fired shots, some of which hit the victim. But the woman was able to drive herself to the Valero gas station at Grand River, near the Southfield Freeway, to get help. That station is part of the Detroit Police Department’s Project Green Light, in which business owners pay for high-definition cameras which are monitored by staffers at the department’s Real-Time Crime Center.

Medics responded and took the woman to an area hospital, where she was in temporary serious condition at last report.

The suspect was last seen in a white Chrysler 200, and police are on the lookout for the man.

