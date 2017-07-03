A man’s 30th birthday celebration was ruined early Monday morning when a man opened fire and shot three people, including the honoree, police said.
The shooting took place about 3 a.m. on the 14800 Hartwell, which is south of Fenkell and east of Schaefer. A man was celebrating his birthday when a man appeared. The man first yelled, then fired shots, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.
The man being honored was left in serious condition. A 30-year-old woman took a graze wound and was privately conveyed to the hospital. She’s in serious condition. And a 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and was listed Monday in stable condition.
