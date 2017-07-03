Buy Photo Mark Sandy of Virginia gets a hit to the side of the head by Detroiter Stephan McBride of Kicks Taekwondo and Fitness Center of Wayne, who goes on to win that match as well as the red belt heavyweight championship. National Championships at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An estimated 5,000 competitors take the court at Detroit’s Cobo Center this week for the USA Taekwondo National Championships.

The tournament, the largest taekwondo event in the world, according to organizers, began June 29 and will end Thursday. It returns to Detroit for the first time since 2008, when it was hosted at Ford Field.

This year’s events include sparring, poomsae (choreographed patterns), board breaking and demo teams. This year’s event also serves as National Team Trials for cadet and junior sparring.

Opponents face off with kicks and punches in an 8-meter by 8-meter court for three two-minute rounds. Competitors wear white uniforms called “dobok” and blue or red protective equipment.

