Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A woman’s trip to a coney shop on Detroit’s west side on Sunday afternoon ended with her being carjacked, police said.

It was about 6 p.m. Sunday when the woman was leaving Lon’s Coney Island at West Seven Mile and Oakfield, which is east of the Southfield Freeway.

As she walked out of the restaurant, a silver Jeep pulled up, and a man exited its passenger seat. He pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded the keys to her vehicle, a white GMC Yukon, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The victim complied, and the man took control of the Yukon, headed east on Seven Mile. The Jeep followed.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uBV9c0