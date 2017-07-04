Detroit police officers are working to find a suspect who allegedly shot a 23-year-old man early Tuesday on the city’s east side.
The incident was reported near a Citgo gas station in the 10000 block of Mack at about 5 a.m. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his right hip but refused to make a statement about the incident, investigators said.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not available late Tuesday.
Authorites are searching for the alleged gunman, who is described as an African-American man around age 30 who fled the scene in a gray Dodge Caravan. Other details were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5540. Tips can also be submitted through the DPD Connect app or by reaching Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
