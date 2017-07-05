Shortly before 5 p.m., officers from the 6th Precinct conducted a sweep for individuals wanted on warrants in the area, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The precinct is in the 11400 block of Warwick, in the area of Plymouth and Evergreen. (Photo: File)

Detroit police caught a 24-year-old inmate who escaped for a three-hour period after a manhunt Wednesday evening on the city’s west side.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers from the 6th Precinct conducted a sweep for individuals wanted on warrants in the area, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The precinct is in the 11400 block of Warwick, in the area of Plymouth and Evergreen.

Officers were processing the prisoners in the precinct garage when one of them escaped, Donakowski said. The man was wanted for unarmed robbery.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and conducted a search. The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

