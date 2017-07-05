Police tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Early Wednesday morning, two men were shot and one was killed a half-hour and two-tenths of a mile apart on Detroit’s west side, in incidents police believe are connected.

The first shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. in “an unknown side street” in the area of Fenkell and Littlefield, which is east of Schaefer. A 39-year-old man was walking in the area when he “heard shots and felt pain,” said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he was in temporary serious condition at last report.

A half-hour later at 2 a.m., and two-tenths of a mile south on the 14900 block of Littlefield, a 38-year-old man was “found shot multiple times on the sidewalk,” Freeman said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, Freeman said. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tLTAeu