General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News file)

Detroit firefighters and medics have responded to a “minor explosion” at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

The explosion was reported at about 10:03 a.m., said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. While one injury has been reported in the early going, Fornell said the situation is “not a disaster.” The plant is on the 2500 block of East Grand Boulevard, north of Interstate 94, on the city’s east side.

“It’s a relatively minor thing” that fire officials are working through, Fornell said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

General Motors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

