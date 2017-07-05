Detroit’s City Council might vote later this month on a long-awaited proposed ordinance that would regulate the handling of petroleum coke and other bulk solid materials to protect the health of the city’s most vulnerable residents. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News file)

Detroit’s City Council might vote later this month on a long-awaited proposed ordinance that would regulate the handling of petroleum coke and other bulk solid materials to protect the health of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The proposed rules come several years after an uproar over 30-foot piles of pet coke — a byproduct of petroleum refining at the recently expanded petroleum refinery in southwest Detroit — were stored by a company along the Detroit River, blowing onto the water and neighboring properties.

The pet coke producers and owners said Wednesday the amended proposal remains costly and lacks enough specifics.

District 6 Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez said she wants to change an existing city ordinance to create rules for products — such as pet coke — that have raised concerns in Detroit but aren’t covered under current code.

“If we really want to talk about Detroit being a place where people can live, work and play, you have to talk about air quality and about how people can’t even breathe in some locations,” Castaneda-Lopez said during a Wednesday morning press conference outside City Hall. “The quality of air directly ties to quality of life.”

The law would govern how materials can be stored and transported to prohibit excessive dust, including loading and unloading of pet coke and asphalt millings. Facilities would also have to establish dust plans and install monitoring equipment.

Beyond controversial pet coke, the coal-based byproduct coke breeze and metallurgical coke, the proposal lays out stringent protocols for other bulk solid materials such as concrete, sand and limestone.

Last year, a group of industry representatives raised concerns over the plan in a memo, arguing it was too broad and costly.

Castaneda-Lopez on Wednesday said the latest proposal includes compromises to make it easier on the industry. Among them would be removing a requirement that would have forced businesses to get air quality monitors that range in cost from $250,000 to $300,000. Instead, she said, businesses will be permitted to install more affordable air sensors.

Businesses also won’t have to pave yards, as previously mandated under the draft plan and will have flexibility in how they address street sweeping and other dust removal practices. Pile height were restricted at 30 feet, but now can rise as high as 50 feet, so long as it doesn’t create an eyesore, Castaneda-Lopez said.

“It’s not a punitive piece of legislation at all,” she said, adding businesses can apply for variances.

The ordinance has been in subcommittee for more than three years. The most recent version, amended last month, is set to go before committee on July 10. Castaneda-Lopez said she’s aiming to have it moved to the full council to set a public hearing and potentially voted on by July 25.

But some representatives for the industry say concerns remain.

The plan still lacks specifics, said Beth Gotthelf, an attorney for Waterfront Terminal Holding LLC, a company that battled the city over a permit to store metallurgical coke products, including coal-based coke breeze from coke ovens, at the former Revere Copper site.

“The flexibility that she believes that is in the ordinance, it is not there,” Gotthelf said.

James Townsend, who also represents the company, added the ordinance unfairly groups materials together that scientifically don’t have the same effects, requiring enclosures that are “very costly and unnecessary.”

The Great Lakes Environmental Law Center is among the groups that supports the measure. On Wednesday, Nicholas Leonard, a center staff attorney, called it a “reasonable, neighborhood-based solution” to the problem.

If the ordinance amendment is approved, existing companies will be phased in to the new regulations and new companies will have to comply with them before they begin operating, Castaneda-Lopez said.

In 2013, residents in Windsor and Detroit demanded answers as mounds of petroleum coke grew into small mountains along the Detroit River.

The product, produced by Marathon Petroleum Co., was sold to Wichita-based Koch Minerals LLC and handled by Detroit Bulk Storage at a site off Jefferson in southwest Detroit, where it was loaded onto freighters.

Marathon has produced fuel-grade petroleum coke since December 2012 but it does not transport or store open piles of it. The refinery also has said it has a comprehensive process in place to avoid dust from pet coke.

Honor Sheard, Marathon’s head of health, environment, safety and security, provided a statement during a council subcommittee in March, concluding “the ordinance should be revised to reflect that fugitive dust can be controlled by a variety of methods that are not properly accounted for in the ordinance.”

On Wednesday, spokesman Jamal Kheiry, added “we don’t have any comment on the ordinance beyond that statement.”

CFerretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tMwrbO