Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot following a dispute with his neighbor late Tuesday night.

The shooting took place about 10:40 p.m. on the 200 block of West Montana, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That’s north of West McNichols and between Woodward to the west and John R to the east.

Police say the victim, who had been involved in “neighbor trouble,” came to his front door with a weapon in hand. The suspect, a 26-year-old man, himself armed with a black handgun, shot him.

The victim was left in serious condition at last report.

No arrests have yet been made, Watson said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tLuUTt