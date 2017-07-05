A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot following a dispute with his neighbor late Tuesday night.
The shooting took place about 10:40 p.m. on the 200 block of West Montana, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That’s north of West McNichols and between Woodward to the west and John R to the east.
Police say the victim, who had been involved in “neighbor trouble,” came to his front door with a weapon in hand. The suspect, a 26-year-old man, himself armed with a black handgun, shot him.
The victim was left in serious condition at last report.
No arrests have yet been made, Watson said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs