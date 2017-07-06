A police Taser. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News file)

A Detroit police officer was zapped with a Taser while assisting in an investigation early Thursday morning in southwest Detroit — then ran down and arrested the woman who had allegedly zapped him.

The incident took place about midnight on the 3000 block of Clippert, which is north of John Kronk and west of Livernois. The officer was in the area assisting in an investigation when a 27-year-old woman approached him from behind and zapped him in the arm with a Taser, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The woman fled on foot, but the officer was able to shake off the effects of the Taser and make the arrest, Donakowski said. The officer was not hurt in the incident.

Michigan residents who have concealed pistol licenses have been legally allowed to carry Tasers since 2012.

