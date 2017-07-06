. (Photo: Detroit News file)

An 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side suffered cardiac arrest after consuming alcohol and before his death, officials said.

Medics responded to the boy’s home, on the 19900 block of Conley — north of East Seven Mile, west of Mound — at about 10:44 p.m. They found the boy in cardiac arrest, with his family performing CPR on him, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

The family told police who later responded that the boy “may have consumed some sort of alcoholic concoction that a family friend made,” said Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Medics transported the boy to Children’s Hospital, but he died. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.

Police are investigating the boy’s death, but no arrests have been made.

