Buy Photo Paul Wasserman said the Henry the Hatter’s last day for business will be Aug. 5 after 65 years at its current location on Broadway. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After Detroit’s beloved Henry the Hatter announced it was closing its downtown store, the owner says his business is getting offers for other places to hang its hats.

“It’s very humbling,” said Paul Wasserman, Henry the Hatter’s owner. “Here I’m a little bitty hat store and all of a sudden I’ve been big news for a better part of a week. I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Last week, Wasserman said after 65 years he’s closing up the shop at its current location on Broadway after a dispute over the store’s rent led to termination of its lease. He said the store’s last day for business there is Aug. 5.

He plans to keep a store somewhere in Detroit and real estate brokers have approached him with offers for several new potential locations, Wasserman said Thursday.

He said he had already looked at locations in Corktown and Eastern Market.

But then The Farbman Group reached out to him with proposed space in the New Center One building, Wasserman said.

He said he’s also been contacted by David Di Rita of The Roxbury Group about space in the David Whitney and other properties.

In addition, he said he’s been approached by Mike Essian with American Community Developers about a location in the Himelhoch Building.

“I haven’t seen any of the spaces yet,” Wasserman said. “I think it’s in my best interest to listen to everybody, see everything and make a decision based on what I think is best for the future of my business.”

Founded in 1893, the company says it’s the oldest hat retailer in the United States.

Henry the Hatter was started by Henry Komrofsky in 1919 after he formed a partnership with Gustave Newman. Newman became sole owner following Komrofsky’s death in 1941, later selling the company to native New Yorker Seymour “Sy” Wasserman in 1948.

Several years later, Wasserman moved Henry the Hatter to its location on Broadway in 1952.

Paul Wasserman, the current owner, is Sy’s son who joined his father in the business in 1972.

He said he has nine employees between the hatter’s two stores: the shop on Broadway and the location on 10 Mile near Greenfield in Southfield. “It’s my goal not to have anybody lose their job,” Wasserman said.

Henry the Hatter boasts its clientele includes celebrities such as Kid Rock, Jeff Daniels, Jack White, Peter Karmanos, George Clinton, Mike Epps and Steve Harvey.

Last week, Wasserman said in March he asked for an extension for his lease but lawyers for the building’s owners sent him a letter terminating the contract, effective in August. Both parties had a termination clause in the lease, he also said. The store has to vacate the building by Aug. 31.

He hopes to have made a decision on a new location by then.

“It’s probably going to take three weeks of very intense work to go through everything ... to give the building back to the landlord, clean and empty,” Wasserman said. “And before we’re completely out, I’d better know where I’m taking this stuff or I’m in a world of hurt.”

According to real estate records, Broadway Associates, which is controlled by the Detroit-based Sterling Group, owns the building that currently houses the Henry the Hatter shop.

Regardless of what happens with the Detroit site, the hatter’s location in Southfield will remain open.

“I can’t tell you how overwhelmed I’ve been,” Wasserman said. “The volume of people coming out to wish me well ... it’s just very humbling.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uOJbMb