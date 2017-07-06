Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend in what police believe was a domestic dispute, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

The victim, 24-year-old LaDiamond Myers, had been in a “domestic dispute” with the suspect, Willie Wilborn, at their home on the 15400 block of Braile on the night of June 28. That block of Braile is on Detroit’s west side, north of Fenkell and west of Evergreen.

The next night, Detroit police were dispatched to a different vacant home on the same block, where they found Myers dead.

Wilborn is expected at Detroit’s 36th District Court at 2:30 p.m. Thursday for his arraignment.

