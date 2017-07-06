Police tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit police are on the lookout for two women suspected of playing a role in the shooting of a woman on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

It was about midnight on the 20200 block of Fleming — south of East Eight Mile, east of Conant — when a Chrysler minivan pulled up to the end of the block, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

One of the woman, whose identity is known to police, got out of the minivan and fired “multiple shots,” one of which hit the victim, a 40-year-old woman.

The known suspect and her partner fled the scene, but police were able to recover shell casings from the fired weapon. Police describe the known suspect as a woman standing 5 feet 3 inches high, heavy set, with dark skin and black hair. She was armed with a pistol.

The victim was privately transported to an area hospital, but her condition was not immediately known.

