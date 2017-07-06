Crime scene tape. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Homicide detectives in Detroit are investigating after a man, believed to be in his 20s or early 30s, was found fatally shot on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

It was about 8:11 a.m. when police responded to the 14400 block of Maddelein — north of East Seven Mile, east of Gratiot — on a report that a man had been shot. They arrived to find the man dead, with multiple gunshot wounds, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tQ7ITN