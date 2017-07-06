Richard Wershe (Photo: Michigan Offender Tracking System)

Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. will find out next week whether he will be paroled from his life sentence at a Michigan, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Corrections said Thursday.

The executive board of Michigan’s parole board is scheduled to make a decision on Wershe’s request July 14 during its executive session, said Holly Kramer, spokeswoman for the state’s corrections department.

“If the parole board decides to grant parole, the earliest he could be released is mid-August,” Kramer said. “He also has a sentence out of Florida, so if parole is granted, we would inform Florida authorities of his anticipated release and they would make arrangements to pick him up.”

Wershe’s longtime attorney Ralph Musilli said Thursday he plans to file a motion later this month asking Florida authorities to have the five-year sentence in that case run concurrently with his Michigan sentence, which would allow Wershe to be freed from prison.

Musilli said 22 months, with time and credit for good behavior, is what remains of Wershe’s Florida sentence.

Wershe, 47, has served nearly three decades behind bars. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1988 for drug dealing – a term later amended to allow the possibility of parole. Wershe and his attorney say he was a paid informant for the FBI and Detroit police.

Last month, Wershe pleaded for release on parole from his life sentence before two members of the parole board.

About 75 people, including Wershe’s family members and other supporters, packed a small room June 8 at the Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson as Wershe told an examiner and an assistant attorney general that he was a changed man and had learned from the errors of his ways and crimes.

“The only thing I can tell you is I’m not the person I was,” Wershe said, his voice cracking at times. “I can’t go back. I can only go forward ... that’s all I can do.”

The public hearing lasted four hours and 15 minutes, during which Wershe was questioned about his role in the rising crack cocaine trade in Detroit in the 1980s. He spoke of flashy clothes, money and a trip to Las Vegas at the expense of the FBI.

Wershe got rattled when questions arose about a 2003 Florida interstate car theft ring. He was convicted in 2006 of felony racketeering conduct while behind bars in Florida. Wershe had been moved there from Michigan for his protection, authorities said.

The state prosecutor asked Wershe about a precharging document in the case that included allegations of drug dealing from prison.

“I’ve never seen that document before,” Wershe said. “You’re telling me that’s what I pleaded guilty to? I’ve never seen that, sir, and I wouldn’t agree to it.”

Wershe denied during the hearing that he took part in a Miami-based enterprise to smuggle cocaine inside the door of luxury cars.

