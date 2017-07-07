Buy Photo Detroit Police Chief James Craig poses with FBI special agent David Gelios. (Photo: Charlie Ramirez / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police Chief James Craig Friday called on the city’s residents to refrain from interfering with officers who are on the job.

“That’s when it becomes problematic,” he said. “All we’re asking for is to let us do our job.

"... When you inject yourself into a problem in a very aggressive way, you open yourself to a response, and that response could be spending the night in jail. And for what? It needs to end."

Craig’s comments were part of his response to an early Thursday morning incident in which a woman zapped a Detroit Police officer with a Taser.

The police chief made the remarks during an impromptu news conference about the incident. The briefing was held at a Community Block Party event on the corner of Mack Avenue and Bewick Street. He was joined by David Gelios, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit Office, and Deputy Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

After the conference, Craig's office released video of the Taser incident taken by police officers’ body cameras.

Craig noted that some citizens have taken videos of police officers and distributed them through social media and to the news media, and how they've been received by the community.

He mentioned an incident in Greektown last month during which a police arrest of a couple of suspects was captured on video and posted on Facebook.

"Over the last several weeks, several news stations have been running news stories about our contact with the community," he said. "And when you look at the videos that have been taken by our community, it’s been very caustic, (inciting), and then when all is said and done, the determination is made we didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

Craig's issue with the way events transpired Thursday was that the video was posted on social media and news sites without being balanced with pertinent information, like why the detention took place — in this case, for marijuana consumption,he said.

“When the story gets put up and we don’t balance it, people will get the impression, ‘Here we go again,’ ” he said. “I’m asking you, be considerate not just of the police department but of this community.”

Craig defended his officer and said the woman was intoxicated.

However, Craig said he has instructed his staff to meet with the woman's family to “find out what we can do to mend this broken relationship.”

He added his office will investigate all allegations of police abuse.

"We certainly don't need officers acting unprofessionally, but we can't have people coming up and assaulting officers, either," Craig said.

Gelios said that's why events like the block party Friday are so important to build trust between the community and law enforcement agencies.

"The reason we're out here at today's event is we want the community we serve to experience what the Detroit Police Department and the FBI are all about, so that when these incidents happen, I hope what we hear from people is 'We know those folks and we don't think what we saw in a video happened until someone presents evidence there was misconduct,' " he said.

Friday's Community Block Party was sponsored by several organizations, including Detroit FM radio station 105.1 The BOUNCE, Molina Healthcare, the Detroit Police Reserve, the Detroit Fire Department and the FBI-Detroit Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

Jo Kroeker contributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tV1ouz