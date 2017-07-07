Boulevard & Trumbull Towing Inc. has sued the city of Detroit, the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners for what it calls the illegal suspension of the firm’s towing permit. (Photo: Google.com)

A towing company has sued the city of Detroit, the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners for what it calls the illegal suspension of the firm’s towing permit.

Boulevard & Trumbull Towing Inc. alleges the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners violated its own rules by failing to provide an explanation for the suspension or an opportunity for the company to appeal the decision. The lawsuit seeks to have the towing company’s permit reinstated.

The suit was filed Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

The complaint says the board “actively concealed information from the company and the public” by not placing the company’s permit on the agenda and by making the vote in closed session.

It also notes that the board suspended the company’s permit on June 15 — two weeks after its former owner, Gasper Fiore, was indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of participating in a bribery conspiracy. The alleged conspiracy involves public officials pocketing bribes in exchange for approving municipal contracts with Fiore’s company and Macomb County garbage hauler Rizzo Environmental Services.

Boulevard & Trumbull Towing argues it had already severed its ties with Fiore who “ceased to have any position with the company in 2016.”

“At the time of the indictment, Gasper Fiore was not an shareholder, official or director of Plaintiff, and resigned his employment with Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.

City officials said Friday they would not comment on pending litigation.

According to the complaint, Boulevard & Trumbull has had a relationship with Detroit for more than 30 years. Its most recent permit was granted June 1, 2016, and was set to expire May 31, 2021.

Matt Bancroft, Boulevard & Trumbull vice president of operations, said in a statement the suspension of the permit was a “complete surprise.”

“We have tried numerous times to resolve this amicably, but have been blocked or ignored at every turn,” Bancroft said. “Each day that passes threatens the jobs of nearly 50 Detroit and Detroit-area residents.”

Cyril Hall, an attorney representing the towing company, said the company provided the city with documents saying Fiore was no longer affiliated with it.

The company is now owned by one of Fiore’s daughters, he said.

“What we are really trying to do is get some understanding as to what occurred and why and have a hearing about it,” Hall said. “We didn’t have any other choice but to go to court.”

