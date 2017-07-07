Robert Huschka (Photo: LinkedIn)

Robert Huschka has resigned as executive editor of the Detroit Free Press after serving nearly two years in the position, the newspaper reported Friday.

“After 18 tremendous years at the Detroit Free Press, it’s time for me to leave the newsroom — and move on to my next adventure,” Huschka wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “I’d like to thank Gannett and my award-winning colleagues at the Free Press for their amazing effort and support during my time leading Michigan’s oldest newsroom. I’m proud of the work we’ve done here, and for the small part I’ve played in our motto, ‘On Guard For 187 Years.’ I’m excited about my next chapter and remain committed to telling stories that inform, engage and empower the citizens of Detroit and Michigan.”

A reason for Huschka’s departure was not disclosed.

Huschka, 45, joined the Free Press in 1999. He was named executive editor in August 2015 to replace Paul Anger, who had retired that May. Before that Huschka served in numerous leadership positions at the newspaper: managing director, assistant managing editor, news director and design director/news.

The North Dakota native began his media career in 1994 as a copy editor and page designer at the Minot Daily News. He also held design, online and copy editing positions with the Grand Forks (North Dakota) Herald and the Kansas City Star.

A national search will begin immediately for Huschka’s replacement, the newspaper said. In the meantime, Jeff Taylor, a former senior managing editor for the Free Press, will supervise the newsroom.

Taylor is Midwest regional editor for the USA Today Network, owned by Free Press parent company Gannett Co. Inc. Taylor also is editor of the Indianapolis Star.

“Robert has contributed much to the Free Press during his career – and during many key moments in the city’s history,” Taylor said in a statement Friday. “We wish him well in the next chapter of his life. The Free Press will be conducting a national search to find the best person to lead the newsroom into the future and build on its legacy of great journalism and innovation.”

The Free Press and The Detroit News, which is owned by Digital First Media, are published under a joint operating agreement.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uTURgQ