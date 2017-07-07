Douglas Calhoun (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $6,000 reward for tips to find a Detroit man who has been missing for more than a month.

Douglas Calhoun, who is also known as “Chef Doug” or “DJ” was last heard from at 3:30 a.m. June 1, officials with the crime fighting group said.

He spent the previous night out with friends and called to let them know he arrived safely at his home in the 3500 block of West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

Police later found Calhoun’s vehicle in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road, about seven miles from his home.

Calhoun is a retired Marine and his family said he owned and ran a catering business.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tUtAh1