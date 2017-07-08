Buy Photo Detroit firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at 1555 Division at Orleans in Eastern Market Saturday morning. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Fire crews battled a large fire at a two-story warehouse in the Eastern Market on Saturday.

The 3-alarm fire broke out at a building near the Complete Food Service building on Division at Orleans Street.

The fire is a few blocks from Eastern Market Shed 3.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uW8axi