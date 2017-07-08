Firefighters battle blaze at Eastern Market warehouse
Detroit — Fire crews battled a large fire at a two-story warehouse in the Eastern Market on Saturday.
The 3-alarm fire broke out at a building near the Complete Food Service building on Division at Orleans Street.
The fire is a few blocks from Eastern Market Shed 3.
