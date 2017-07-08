Firefighters battle blaze at Eastern Market warehouse
Detroit firefighters battle a three-alarm warehouse fire at 1555 Division at Orleans in Eastern Market, Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Two aerial trucks are in operation at the scene.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Firefighters prepare to operate two hand lines to extinguish a hot spot burning from a second-floor window of the warehouse.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A firefighter operates one of two aerial trucks at the fire scene.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Firefighters operate two hand lines to extinguish a hot spot burning from a second-floor window of the warehouse.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Firefighters operate two hand lines to extinguish a hot spot burning from a second-floor window of the warehouse.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
People watch from the roof of a nearby parking garage as Detroit firefighters battle the three-alarm warehouse blaze.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Firefighters operate two hand lines to extinguish a hot spot burning from a second-floor window of the warehouse.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Fire Department EMS Division personnel stand by as firefighters battle the three-alarm warehouse fire.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Firefighters spray water from this aerial bucket above the warehouse fire.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Fire crews battled a large fire at a two-story warehouse in the Eastern Market on Saturday.

    The 3-alarm fire broke out at a building near the Complete Food Service building on Division at Orleans Street.

    The fire is a few blocks from Eastern Market Shed 3.

