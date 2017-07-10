A rendering shows the vision for the Capitol Park leg of the Downtown Bike Network, a 1.6-mile, $3 million project to improve street and sidewalk connections for pedestrians and cyclists downtown. (Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)

The Downtown Detroit Partnership announced Monday that it has received a $250,000 grant for improvements to Capitol Park.

The funding, from the Erb Family Foundation, will be used to upgrade green space and storm water management in the park. Capitol Park is the first leg of the Downtown Bike Network, a 1.6-mile, $3 million project to improve street and sidewalk connections for pedestrians and cyclists downtown.

Capitol Park is roughly bounded by Grand River, Woodward and Michigan avenues, and Washington Boulevard.

The project is expected to create a softer, more environmentally friendly landscape, said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. It will build on improvements that the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. made to the park in 2009.

“They designed a very nice park, but it was one that was basically a concrete park,” Larson said. “Most of the improvements were brick or concrete. It was intended to be very low maintenance in terms of hardscape.”

Bike lane construction is expected to begin next year and will take about six months to complete, officials said.

Storm water management could include permeable pavement and bioswales, or “green infrastructure,” which use long, narrow channels with absorbent soils with deep-rooted vegetation that capture, filter and reroute storm water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The hope is to expand the bike lane throughout the city so cyclists and pedestrians have a safe route to connect to the QLine, buses and MoGo, the city’s first bike share system, Larson said.

Plans have been underway for decades on trail development in the city and in southeast Michigan, with foundations and nonprofits pushing ambitious plans to link a hiking trail from Detroit to the Upper Peninsula.

