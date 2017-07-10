Musician Chris Cornell, 1964-2017
A plaque marking Chris Cornell's gravesite appears,
A plaque marking Chris Cornell's gravesite appears, covered in guitar picks, flowers, photos and notes, following the late singer's funeral at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
A fan wearing a Soundgarden T-shirt reacts following
A fan wearing a Soundgarden T-shirt reacts following a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Fans mourn graveside after services for Soundgarden
Fans mourn graveside after services for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The grunge-rock icon was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of May 18 after a Soundgarden performance that evening in Detroit. He was 52.  David McNew, Getty Images
A fan mourns the loss of Chris Cornell at the Hollywood
A fan mourns the loss of Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell, seen performing with Soundgarden in
Chris Cornell, seen performing with Soundgarden in Irvine, California, in 2012, died Wednesday night, May 17, 2017, in Detroit at age 52. He and the band had just performed a concert at the Fox Theatre. The Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled his death suicide by hanging.  Katy Winn, AP
Chris Cornell tweeted this photo Wednesday before his
Chris Cornell tweeted this photo Wednesday before his performance, writing "#Detroit! Finally back to Rock City!!!"  Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell, left, and Kim Thayil of Soundgarden
Chris Cornell, left, and Kim Thayil of Soundgarden accept their award at the MTV Video Music Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Sept. 8, 1994. The band won Best Metal/Hard Rock Video for "Black Hole Sun."  Bebeto Matthews, Associated Press
Audioslave band members Tim Commerford, left, Chris
Audioslave band members Tim Commerford, left, Chris Cornell and Tom Morello rehearse before the start of their performance at the 9:30 Club May 1, 2005, in Washington, D.C.  Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
Chris Cornell interacts with the audience during an
Chris Cornell interacts with the audience during an Audioslave performance in Havana, Cuba, May 6, 2005. AudioSlave gave what was billed as Cuba's first outdoor rock concert by a U.S. band since 1959.  Jorge Rey, Associated Press
Chris Cornell holds his 11 1/2 month old daughter Toni
Chris Cornell holds his 11 1/2 month old daughter Toni backstage after he performed during the "ReAct Now: Music & Relief" TV special, a fund-raiser for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, Sept. 10, 2005, in Los Angeles.  Danny Moloshok, Associated Press
Chris Cornell of Audioslave, with wife Vicky, attends
Chris Cornell of Audioslave, with wife Vicky, attends the grand opening of An Original Penguin store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Nov. 2, 2006.  Branimir Kvartuc, AP
Singer Chris Cornell poses on the press line at a party
Singer Chris Cornell poses on the press line at a party honoring Timbaland in Los Angeles, Feb. 8, 2008.  Dan Steinberg, AP
Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's
Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show, Sept. 5, 2008 in New York.  Jeff Christensen, Associated Press
Chris Cornell speaks to the media as he arrives at
Chris Cornell speaks to the media as he arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Neil Diamond on Feb. 6, 2009, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
In this Aug. 8, 2010, photo, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden
In this Aug. 8, 2010, photo, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chris Cornell and his family arrive at the premiere
Chris Cornell and his family arrive at the premiere of "The Avengers" in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012.  Matt Sayles, AP
Chris Cornell attends the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Chris Cornell attends the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, April 18, 2013.  Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, Feb. 15, 2013.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, Feb. 15, 2013.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
A May 8, 2013, photo shows Chris Cornell performing
A May 8, 2013, photo shows Chris Cornell performing with Soundgarden at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J.  Owen Sweeney, Invision/AP
Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, left, Matt Cameron, Chris
Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, left, Matt Cameron, Chris Cornell and Ben Shepherd pose for a photograph at the iTunes Festival showcase during the SXSW Music Festival, March 13, 2014, in Austin, Texas.  Jack Plunkett, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell, left, performs at the CMT Artist of
Chris Cornell, left, performs at the CMT Artist of the Year Awards at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Dec. 2, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn.  Wade Payne, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell poses with his wife Vicky and their children
Chris Cornell poses with his wife Vicky and their children at the premiere of "Into The Woods" at the Ziegfeld Theatre, Dec. 8, 2014, in New York.  Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
In this July 29, 2015, photo, Chris Cornell poses for
In this July 29, 2015, photo, Chris Cornell poses for a portrait to promote his latest album, "Higher Truth," at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif.  Casey Curry, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell sings at 2015 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas
Chris Cornell sings at 2015 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 13, 2015, in Inglewood, Calif.  Jeff Lombardo, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive
Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, April 12, 2017.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Chris Cornell gives his final concert Wednesday night,
Chris Cornell gives his final concert Wednesday night, May 17, 2017, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. He was found dead around midnight in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit.  Crystal Miller
Chris Cornell performs with Soundgarden at the Fox
Chris Cornell performs with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre Wednesday night.  Crystal Miller
A bouquet of flowers lies on the sidewalk Thursday
A bouquet of flowers lies on the sidewalk Thursday at the Fox Theatre in honor of the late Chris Cornell.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
James Franco attends a funeral for Chris Cornell at
James Franco attends a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters, attends a funeral
Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters, attends a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Courtney Love, left, and Tom Morello attend a funeral
Courtney Love, left, and Tom Morello attend a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Jerry Cantrell attends a funeral for Chris Cornell
Jerry Cantrell attends a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
Matt Cameron, of Soundgarden, right, hugs a guest at
Matt Cameron, of Soundgarden, right, hugs a guest at a funeral for Chris Cornell, pictured right, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.  Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP
An improvised sign turns the Garden of Legends to the
An improvised sign turns the Garden of Legends to the Sound Garden of Legends where Chris Cornell is buried.  David McNew, Getty Images
Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, performs "Hallelujah"
Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, performs "Hallelujah" at a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello, AP
    The investigation into Chris Cornell’s death is closed, but the rock star’s widow and some of his fans aren’t satisfied with the ruling by police and medical examiners that the Soundgarden frontman committed suicide.

    Detroit police wrapped up their investigation into the incident after determining there was no foul play involved in Cornell’s hanging death inside a room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a suicide.

    But what some say are unexplained gaps in the official timeline of Cornell’s final moments and perceived inconsistencies in the records have led to assertions that Cornell’s death was not suicide at all, but a premeditated homicide.

    Those are theories police and medical examiners steadfastly reject.

    According to a police report obtained by The Detroit News, Cornell’s bodyguard Martin Kirsten told police Cornell’s wife called and asked him to check on Cornell shortly after he returned to the hotel from a Fox Theatre show the night of May 17.

    Kirsten told police the door was latched from the inside, and after hotel security wouldn’t let him into the room, he kicked the door open. He found Cornell on the bathroom floor with a red exercise band around his neck, according to the police report.

    Authorities determined within days the death was a suicide, although wife Vicky Cornell told People magazine she thought the ruling was premature, because it came before the toxicology or autopsy results were complete. She said the drugs in her husband’s system may have altered his mental state.

    “He didn’t want to die,” she told the magazine in a June 30 article. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this.”

    Kirk Pasich, Cornell family spokesman and attorney, did not return a phone call last week seeking comment.

    Among the theories: Cornell was killed because he was about to expose a child sex ring allegedly associated with Comet Ping Pong, a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor some claimed was a front, although Washington police said that theory was “fictitious.”

    Wayne County Medical Examiner’s spokeswoman Lisa Croff said: “We stand by our cause of death,” while Detroit police media relations director Michael Woody insisted there were no signs of foul play.

    “We investigated all possible angles, and there were no signs this was anything but a suicide,” Woody said. “But we’ve been getting inundated with different theories.”

    A head wound?

    A psychic has been contacting police, giving them advice about where they should focus their investigation, Woody said.

    Blogger Randy Cody is among those questioning the suicide ruling. He points to perceived timeline gaps, forensic questions and what he says are two signs that Cornell had a head wound that was not mentioned in autopsy reports.

    He references alleged Detroit police scanner audio in which a medic is heard saying: “patient did have an exercise rubber band around his neck, suggestions of possible strangulation, trauma to the back of the head, history of depression. Patient is cool to the touch in all areas at this time.”

    “There’s a YouTube video of (Cornell’s) last concert that clearly shows a wound on his head, but that’s never mentioned in the autopsy report,” Cody said.

    The News could not verify the audio’s authenticity, because the police scanner files from midnight to 2 a.m. on May 18 are missing from the website broadcastify.com, which archives scanner traffic.

    “It’s probably because the feed was down and offline at the time,” Brodcastify CEO Lindsey Blanton said in an email. “We never remove archives from the system, so that is the only explanation.”

    Cody would not say where he obtained the audio he posted on his website. The Detroit Police Department said it could not immediately release tapes from that night.

    Woody said information gleaned from scanner traffic and police reports is not always reliable, and that first responders at scenes sometimes make initial observations that turn out different than what is determined by a more detailed investigation.

    A child sex ring?

    Cody, who runs the heavy metal rock website The Metal Den, said he believes Cornell — who established a foundation with his wife to help vulnerable children — may have been killed because he was about to expose a child sex ring.

    Cody claims a rock star who was a friend of Cornell’s wife showed up in a “black book” that, according to the theory, named pedophiles associated with Comet Ping Pong. Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police said the allegations are untrue.

    In December, Edgar Welch opened fire inside the Washington pizzeria. He told police he’d gone there to investigate if children were being abused. Welch was sentenced last month to four years in prison.

    On his website, Cody claims that a source close to Cornell told him the rocker was about to expose pedophiles among the political and entertainment elite.

    Cody added he isn’t focusing on the sex ring theory anymore, although he said he still believes that’s why Cornell was killed.

    Checking the timeline

    Several have questioned what they say are gaps in the timeline. The police report says the bodyguard was in Cornell’s hotel room at 11:30 p.m. to help the star with the victim’s “computer, which was not working at that time.” It says Vicky Cornell talked to her husband at 11:35 p.m., and, alarmed by what she heard, she phoned the bodyguard to ask him to check on her husband. He told police he went to Cornell’s room at 12:15 a.m.

    Some question the apparent 40-minute gap between the start of Vicky’s conversation with her husband and the bodyguard’s welfare check at his room.

    After Kirsten reportedly kicked in the two hotel room doors, according to the police, a medic arrived at 12:56 a.m — 41 minutes after the bodyguard said he went to check on Cornell.

    It’s unknown how long it took Kirsten to gain entry to the room and find Cornell. Still, some question why it took until nearly 1 a.m. to get a medic based at MGM Grand to the scene of a dead or dying man.

    The police report says a medic “untied red exercise band from victim’s neck” to begin CPR. There are questions about why the band was still around Cornell’s neck when the medic arrived.

    Police insist there are no gaps. Investigators looked at the length of the phone call between Cornell and his wife, and the calls the bodyguard made to security. Police also pored through video surveillance footage from the hotel hallway outside the rooms of Cornell and his bodyguard.

    After a thorough investigation, investigators determined the timeline was accurate and the bodyguard’s story checked out, Woody said.

    Cody also questions the toxicology report that said 41 ng/mL of Lorazepam — or Ativan — was found in Cornell’s system. According to the police report, Cornell’s bodyguard said he gave the singer two Ativan pills.

    “The Ativan pills that the bodyguard said he gave to Chris Cornell did not show up in his stomach according to the official autopsy,” Cody wrote in an email to The News. “Only a residual ‘therapeutic’ level in system from having taken it in previous days. So that is a pretty major discrepancy.”

    Macomb County Medical Examiner Daniel Spitz, who was not involved in the case, said there wouldn’t necessarily still be intact pills inside the stomach, and that the amount of the drug found in Cornell’s bloodstream is not alarming.

    “You would have to check to see if there were any traces in the stomach, and that test is not usually done,” Spitz said. “If you die before the drug in your stomach gets absorbed into the bloodstream, you’d have some in the blood and some in the stomach.”

    ‘I’m not buying it’

    Assistant Wayne County Medical Examiner Theodore Brown said that upon a visual examination, “no pills were found in the stomach,” according to his report. But there’s no indication in the toxicology report that Cornell’s stomach was tested to determine the level of drugs there, since only the blood sample is cited.

    Because Cornell’s wife is claiming Ativan contributed to his death, medical examiners should have checked the stomach, Cody said. “Why wouldn’t they? That’s an important point, don’t you think?” he said.

    Cody also questioned why the man heard in the alleged scanner audio said Cornell felt cold to the touch so quickly after dying. Spitz said the observation was too subjective to be meaningful.

    “If there wasn’t an actual body temperature taken, what does ‘cold to the touch’ mean? If there’s no blood running through someone’s body, it’s going to feel colder, even after a relatively short period of time,” Spitz said.

    Cody also questions whether medics really broke so many of Cornell’s ribs in efforts to resuscitate him.

    “You mean these medics did nine rib fractures (during CPR)?” Cody said. “I’m not buying it.”

    A 2014 study by the American Heart Association found that of 362 patients studied, 90 percent suffered rib fractures after CPR.

    “In the majority of cases there were multiple bilateral rib fractures, with a median of 10 fractures per case,” the study said.

    Spitz said sometimes people don’t want to accept when people kill themselves — especially when the victim is famous.

    “People have a problem with celebrities doing this because they’re wealthy and have a lifestyle everyone wants,” Spitz said. “They say, ‘He couldn’t have killed himself; he’s got fans and people love him.’ But that doesn’t change what’s going on inside his head.”

    ghunter@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2134

    Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

