A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg at a late-night cookout Sunday night on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 11 p.m. Sunday on Winthrop near Plymouth Road, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That’s just west of Greenfield.

The victim was at a backyard barbecue when two men across the street started fighting, Moreno said.

“Shots were fired, and the victim realized he was shot,” Moreno said.

The victim was privately transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital and was in temporary serious condition at last report.

No arrests have been made.

