Buy Photo Johnson (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — State Sen. Bert Johnson cannot afford to hire an attorney to defend against federal corruption charges and wants to dump his current lawyer, according to a federal court filing.

The filing provides new details about a breakdown between Johnson and his attorney, Cyril Hall, who will ask for permission today to withdraw from the case.

Hall was not charging Johnson, a longtime friend, to defend him against charges that could send the Highland Park Democrat to prison for 10 years. Johnson is accused of adding a ghost employee to his Senate payroll and stealing more than $23,000 from taxpayers.

“It should be clear that my representation of Mr. Johnson was pro bono and I was glad to do so,” Hall wrote in a court filing. “However, a review of Mr. Johnson’s financial resources clearly indicates that he cannot retain counsel.”

The apparent split between Johnson and his attorney comes one month before Johnson’s trial Aug. 22, the latest in a new wave of public corruption scandals to hit Metro Detroit in the years since former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and 40 others were convicted of federal corruption crimes.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman is considering a request by Hall at 10 a.m. to stop representing Johnson.

Johnson told his lawyer he wanted to replace him July 4, according to court records.

“Clearly, there has been a breakdown in the relationship...” Hall wrote in a court filing. “Obviously, Mr. Johnson and other family members who are attorneys have a plan of action that the undersigned is not privy to.”

Questions about whether Johnson could afford legal representation first emerged in April when the politician was arraigned in federal court. A filing indicated Johnson was indigent but Hall insisted he was being paid to represent the politician.

Leitman already delayed the trial to give Johnson’s legal team more time to prepare and investigate a government witness’ background.

Hall can quit the case, but don’t delay the trial, prosecutors said in a filing.

Prosecutors called Johnson’s dissatisfaction with his attorney a delay tactic.

Johnson, 43, is facing conspiracy and theft charges that carry penalties of up to 10 years in federal prison. The indictment alleges he conspired to steal public money between March 2014 and January 2015.

He was arraigned April 18 after a federal grand jury indicted him following accusations he put a ghost employee on the state payroll to repay her for a personal loan.

Johnson’s attorneys said they intend to retain one or two forensic accounting experts and a private investigator to analyze the evidence, which includes the recording made by his alleged ghost employee Glynis Thornton and materials seized in raids on his Highland Park home and Senate office.

Johnson borrowed at least $14,000 in cash from Thornton and later hired her as a community liaison, according to court records. The no-show job was merely a way for Johnson to pay off the debt, the government alleges.

Thornton, who pleaded guilty in a separate public corruption case involving the state-run Education Achievement Authority in Detroit, was cooperating with authorities and secretly recorded a conversation with Johnson at his home in November 2015.

She is awaiting sentencing and is expected to testify against Johnson.

Johnson, who has a history of financial struggles and legal fights over unpaid bills, is paid a $71,685 annual salary as a state senator.

Johnson is free on bond and remains in office.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2486

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2v8qcfM