Southeastern High School has been recast as an examination school but it’s new name needs further vetting.

On Tuesday, the Detroit school board was poised to approved renaming the school to Southeastern College Preparatory Academy.

But board leaders, after some concerns from members who want marketing expertise before approving a name change, sent the matter back to committee for further deliberation.

Earlier this year the school became the district’s fourth examination school, which means students have to pass an exam to attend and meet other requirements.

The district’s other examination schools are Cass Tech, Renaissance and King, and are unable to meet demand for enrollment, school officials said.

Board member LaMar Lemmons said a name change at Southeastern needs to go further than adding “college preparatory.”

“If we are going to attract students, we need to change the name and go further. We have lots of schools with grandiose names ... that doesn’t endear additional enrollment,” Lemmons said.

Lemmons asked for the school to be renamed Southeastern Renaissance Collegiate School. Board member Misha Stallworth’s motion to send the renaming issue back to a committee was approved 5-2.

Southeastern High School is one the lowest performing schools in the state and was spared from closure in June under a special agreement with state education officials.

The agreement enables the school, a former Education Achievement Authority school until the authority closed June 30, to remain open for a minimum three-year period as officials attempt to increase performance through partnerships with local universities, unions, businesses and community leaders.

In other board action, Durfee School was relocated into Central High School.

District Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti said Durfee was not suitable or ideal for learning due to its condition.

The board also consolidated three schools located at Osborn Academy into one school.

